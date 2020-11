Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 137 lawmakers from the ruling and opposition camps tabled a bill urging for sustained development of the South Korea-U.S. alliance for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula.The resolution pitched by lawmaker Kim Byung-joo of the Democratic Party(DP) is a four-point document outlining respect for veterans of the Korean War, reaffirmation of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, support for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and the future direction of the bilateral alliance.Kim said it is high time that Seoul and Washington strengthen their alliance.