Moon to Attend Virtual APEC, G20 Summits This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in plans to participate in APEC and G20 videoconference summits scheduled to kick off this week to discuss multinational responses to the COVID-19 crisis and other issues.Presidential Spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Tuesday that Moon will introduce South Korea’s experiences regarding COVID-19, as well as the country's humanitarian assistance and efforts to develop treatments and vaccines, during the APEC summit slated for Friday.He will also call on APEC members to maintain the global supply network and cooperate on the digital economy while presenting Seoul’s efforts to strengthen the social safety net as a possible example to emulate in strengthening inclusivity.During the two-day G20 Summit to be held from Saturday, the South Korean leader will discuss measures to overcome the pandemic, plans to enhance the global capacity to respond to future epidemics and coordinating measures to usher in a sustainable post-COVID-19 era.