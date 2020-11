Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly ordered a sharp reduction of U.S. forces stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq.According to Reuters, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told reporters on Tuesday that he was formally announcing that the Pentagon will implement President Trump's orders to continue repositioning forces from those two countries.Currently, there are around 45-hundred U.S. troops in Afghanistan and three-thousand in Iraq.In Iraq, the number of U.S. troops will be cut by 500 to 25-hundred, while the number of service personnel in Afghanistan will be reduced by two-thousand to about 25-hundred.The reduction is to be completed by January 15 next year, just five days before Trump hands over power to Joe Biden, the president-elect.