Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team beat Qatar 2-1 in a friendly in Austria on Tuesday to win its 500th international victory.Forward Hwang Hee-chan scored just 16 seconds after the match kicked off at BSFZ Arena Admiral Stadium in Maria Enzersdorf, near Vienna, setting a record for the fastest goal in South Korean football history.After an equalizer by Qatar, Hwang Ui-jo scored the winning goal in the 36th.South Korea secured its 500th international victory 72 years after it won against Mexico 5-3 in the London Olympics in 1948.