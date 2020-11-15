US Successfully Intercepts ICBM with Sea-launched Missile in Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has successfully intercepted and destroyed a target intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) using a ship-launched missile in a first-of-its-kind test.The U.S. Missile Defense Agency(MDA) said on Tuesday that a Standard Missile-3(SM-3) Block IIA missile launched from a U.S. destroyer intercepted and destroyed the target during a test demonstration.The target ICBM missile launched from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean traveled towards the body of water between Hawaii and the West Coast of the United States mainland. The destroyer the USS John Finn then fired an SM3 missile that successfully intercepted the target ICBM.Foreign media said the successful intercept marked the first time that a target ICBM had been intercepted by a ship-launched interceptor missile.Calling the test an "incredible accomplishment and critical milestone," MDA Director Jon Hill said the sea-based intercept system will help hedge against unexpected missile threats.The Associated Press said that the success of Tuesday's test is likely to draw particular interest from North Korea, whose development of intercontinental-range ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons is the main reason the Pentagon has sought to accelerate its building of missile defense systems over the past decade.