Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Reaffirm Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States spoke by phone and reaffirmed their commitment to the solid alliance between the two nations and combined defense posture.Seoul's Defense Ministry said Minister Suh Wook held a phone conversation with acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Wednesday morning to discuss close cooperation between the defense authorities of the two nations.In their first phone call, Suh reportedly congratulated Miller on his appointment and expressed hope that Miller will contribute to developing the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The two sides reaffirmed the importance of the solid bilateral alliance and close cooperation on pending defense issues and agreed to continue cooperation on the future-oriented and complementary development of the alliance.The Pentagon said in a statement that Secretary Miller and Minister Suh discussed the outcome of the 52nd Security Consultative Meeting in October and underscored the U.S. commitment to defend South Korea through the combined defense posture of the U.S.-South Korea Alliance.