S. Korea Reports 313 New COVID-19 Cases

South Korea reported more than 300 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time in about 80 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 313 new cases were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the country's cumulative total to 29-thousand-311.Of the new cases, 245 were local infections while 68 were imported.The daily figure soared by 83 from the previous day and surpassed 300 for the first time since August 29, when it marked 323.The nation appears to be facing a third wave of the pandemic after the first in February to March in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province and the second in August to September in the capital region.The number of new local cases rose by 43 from the previous day to post triple-digit growth for the eighth consecutive day.Of the 245 new local cases, 181 came from the greater metro area, including 91 in Seoul and 81 in Gyeonggi Province.The number of imported cases more than doubled from the previous day to post 68, the largest figure since July 25.Two more deaths were reported, raising the country's coronavirus-related death toll to 496.