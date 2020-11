Photo : YONHAP News

The Interior Ministry and local governments have disclosed the identities of nearly ten-thousand major and habitual delinquent taxpayers.The list includes nine-thousand-668 individuals and entities with unpaid local taxes or fines exceeding ten million won for one year or longer. Former President Chun Doo-hwan is also included on the list.Oh Moon-chol, a former head of Bohae Mutual Savings Bank, topped the list with unpaid taxes of more than 14-point-seven billion won.The combined amount of the overdue taxes reached 424-point-four billion won, or on average 49 million won per person or entity.Tax delinquents in the greater Seoul area accounted for 51-point-two percent of the around 87-hundred individuals and entities listed for unpaid local taxes.