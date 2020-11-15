Biegun Agrees on Need to Combine Top-down and Bottom-up Methods

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun agreed there is a need to combine the top-down and bottom-up methods in terms of denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.A group of ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers visiting the U.S. said Biegun revealed such a stance during discussions held on Tuesday on Korean Peninsula issues and prospects for U.S.-North Korea dialogue.The group said Biegun’s remarks came after the group’s chief delegate, Song Young-gil, said there is a need for the top-down and bottom-up methods to be in harmony when it comes to dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.The top-down approach refers to the way denuclearization talks have been held recently with key decisions stemming from talks between the leaders of North Korea and the U.S.A bottom-up strategy, on the other hand, would entail working-level negotiations taking place first, followed by high-level meetings and then summit talks.