Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry reportedly sought to question Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl face-to-face but such efforts failed due to opposition from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.According to legal sources on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry sent two prosecutors to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday to request a face-to-face interview with Yoon. The ministry was found to have not made any prior arrangements with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on the matter.The sources said the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office sent the prosecutors away, saying it would reply to their request after they made it in line with related procedures.Both the Justice Ministry and the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office have refused to confirm the latest incident.