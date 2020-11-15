US Think Tank: CIA Believes N. Korea's ICBM Capable of Atmospheric Reentry

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) believes North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) is capable of atmospheric reentry.That's according to conservative U.S. think tank Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, which said the CIA assessed that the North's reentry vehicles "would likely perform adequately if flown on a normal trajectory to continental U.S. targets."The think tank, however, said the North has yet to conduct an ICBM test that successfully showed reentry vehicle capability, which would indicate that Pyongyang is capable of striking the entire U.S.The foundation said the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) assessed last year that the Hwasong-15 ICBM, tested in 2017, has a maximum range of 12-thousand-875 kilometers and can reach anywhere on the U.S. mainland.During its ruling party anniversary parade last month, the North showcased its latest ICBM, which was longer in length and wider in diameter, suggesting it likely has a greater maximum range and firepower than the Hwasong-15.The foundation, meanwhile, said North Korea ranked as "high" in terms of threat level against the U.S., the second highest out of its five-tier threat assessment scale, alongside Russia, Iran and China.