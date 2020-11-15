‘Over 80% of 100 Tln Won Budget to Be Spent Bolstering Defense Industry’

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense chief said over 80 percent of the 100-trillion-won budget earmarked for increasing defense capabilities over the next five years will be directed towards bolstering the local defense industry.At a defense expo, DX Korea 2020, on Wednesday, Defense Minister Suh Wook said the local defense industry is a driving force for economic growth and a foundation for strong national defense.Assessing that the country ranks among the world's top ten nations in terms of defense science and technology, Suh referred to the development of weapons utilizing cutting-edge technology, such as drones, robots and artificial intelligence(AI).The minister vowed to expand cooperation with the private sector for the development of eight key defense strategic technologies, including the intelligent command and control system.Some 300 companies from 40 countries are participating in the three-day expo, where state-of-the-art land forces equipment will be showcased until Friday.