Authorities Urge Public to Actively Follow Level 1.5 Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea urged the public to actively take part in quarantine measures, a day after the government decided to heighten social distancing for the Seoul metropolitan area to Level One-point-Five.Second Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae said on Wednesday that the aim of heightened distancing is to curb the virus' spread in the capital region and to turn the situation around in a bid to avoid resorting to Level Two.Kang asked residents in the affected areas to either cancel or delay gatherings of people for the next two weeks.As for concerns over a new wave of the epidemic, with daily cases climbing above 300, the vice minister said it would be too early to reach such a conclusion.Kang said while authorities would consider Level Two when the daily increase surpasses the threshold, they will also take its economic impact into account.