Poll: 6 Out of 10 S. Koreans Think Couples Can Cohabitate Without Marriage

Six out of ten people over the age of 13 in South Korea think couples can live together without marriage, while three out of ten think people can have children without getting married.According to Statistics Korea's survey of 38-thousand people over the age of 13 from May 13 to 28, 59-point-seven percent of respondents said a couple can cohabitate without marriage.Such views have steadily increased from 45-point-nine percent recorded in 2012.Thirty-point-seven percent of respondents said people can have children without getting married, steadily rising from 22-point-four in 2012.Fifty-one-point-two percent said marriage is necessary, up three-point-one percentage points from two years ago, while 68 percent said married couples should have children, down one-point-six percentage points during the same period.