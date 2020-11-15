Gov't: Talks on Vaccine Purchase Ongoing with Leading Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is working to secure COVID-19 vaccines for over 20 million people through negotiations with several global pharmaceutical firms.​Kang Do-tae, a senior health ministry official, announced this goal in a Wednesday briefing, noting that the government is talking with leading firms and that achieving the goal won't be very difficult.He added a concrete plan will be announced possibly within this month on how vaccines will be secured.Including doses for ten million people already procured through the global vaccine purchase and distribution project called COVAX Facility, the government aims to supply vaccines to 30 million South Koreans next year.The government has earmarked a 170 billion won budget for down payments in vaccine purchases but has yet to disclose details such as which global firms it is holding talks with.On Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Seoul has a confidentiality obligation regarding the negotiation process until a final deal is reached. It stressed that talks are still ongoing and the purchase decision has not been finalized.