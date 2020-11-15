Think Tank Says N. Korean ICBMs Can Now Reach U.S. Mainland

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: A conservative American think tank says North Korea's long-range missiles are now capable of delivering a nuclear attack on the continental U.S., a suspicion that was until now a point of conjecture. Meanwhile, a U.S. Navy destroyer successfully intercepted a mock intercontinental ballistic missile in a first-of-its-kind test on Tuesday.Sam Len reports.Report: U.S. intelligence officials believe North Korea's latest long-range missiles are capable of re-entering the earth's atmosphere without burning up, vastly increasing their effectiveness in hitting far-away targets.The Heritage Foundation, a conservative U.S. think tank, said Tuesday that the capability shows that North Korean ICBMs can strike targets on the U.S. mainland.Until now, U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials were not sure whether to believe North Korea's claim that its long-range missiles were capable of re-entering the earth's atmosphere unscathed.The Heritage Foundation said U.S. forces stationed in South Korea believe North Korea's Hwasong-15 long-range missile can strike targets more than 12-thousand kilometers away, placing the U.S. mainland well within reach.The North unveiled an even more advanced long-range missile during a parade on October 10 marking the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. That missile was bigger than the Hwasong-15, making it presumably more powerful.The Heritage Foundation said intelligence officials in the U.S. and its allied countries believe North Korea has already succeeded in miniaturizing a nuclear warhead. That places North Korea's threat level against the U.S. at two on a scale of one to five, according to the think tank.Meanwhile, a U.S. Navy Aegis destroyer succeeded on Tuesday in intercepting a mock ICBM that resembled a North Korean missile fired from 4-thousand kilometers away. Experts said the latest test could give the U.S. a powerful new weapon to defend against North Korea's long-range missiles.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News