Listed Firms' Earnings Improve in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean firms listed on the stock market saw their bottom lines improve during the third quarter amid the ongoing pandemic.According to the Korea Exchange and the Korea Listed Companies Association, sales, operating profit and net profit of 590 listed firms on the securities market all dropped year-on-year during the first to third quarter.However on-year decreases in both operating and net profits noticeably eased coming into the third quarter.Recovery signs are clearer when comparing the second and third quarter. Combined sales of listed firms rose 12 percent on-quarter to over 500 trillion won, while operating profits jumped nearly 58 percent and net profits over 80 percent.The Korea Exchange said the recovery is due to improved performance in the distribution, auto and steel sectors. Experts also give credit to resumed economic activities worldwide with eased lockdowns as the Korean economy is heavily dependent on trade.Some expect corporate earnings to return to normal to a certain degree by next year.