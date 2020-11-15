Menu Content

Write: 2020-11-18 18:01:37Update: 2020-11-18 19:00:24

UN Committee Accuses China, Russia over Oil Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China and Russia are reportedly stalling UN efforts to monitor adherence to international oil sanctions on North Korea. 

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun on Wednesday, Christoph Heusgen, the German Ambassador to the UN who chairs the UN Security Council sanctions committee on North Korea, made the accusation while speaking to reporters following a closed-door committee meeting in New York the previous day. 

The UN sanctions placed a 500-thousand barrel cap on North Korea's imports of refined petroleum and banned its exports of coal after the regime conducted nuclear weapons and missile tests through 2017.

The ambassador said since the two countries reported their export volumes to the North by tons, not barrels, it is difficult to verify sanction violations, adding the issue “has been on the agenda for no less than three years.” 

An interim panel report released by the UN committee in September presumed North Korea may have imported up to one-point-six million barrels of refined oil just in the first or five months of the year.
