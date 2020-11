Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Around 40 South Korean nationals have made in onto a prestigious list of the most influential scholars in the world this year.U.S.-based Clarivate Analytics on Wednesday rolled out the 2020 list of six-thousand-167 scholars from around 60 countries whose papers ranked in the top one percent by citations in 22 fields in the past 11 years.Forty six slots on the list were filled by the names of scholars based in South Korea. Including four who were given the honor in two or more fields, 39 South Koreans and two foreigners based in the country made on the list.The U.S. produced the most scholars on the list at two-thousand-650, or 41-point-five percent, followed by China at 770, the U.K. at 514, Germany at 345 and Australia at 305.