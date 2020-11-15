S. Korean Parliamentary Speaker Stresses Sustainable Inter-Korean Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has emphasized the need to create sustainable inter-Korean relations unaffected by changes in leadership.Park made the comments on Wednesday at a ceremony appointing advisers on the National Assembly’s efforts to arrange a meeting with its North Korean counterpart.He said in order to jumpstart stalled inter-Korean relations, a structure should be created in which the development of inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. relations form a virtuous cycle.He said public support needs to grow for a sustainable inter-Korean relationship, while parliament should make efforts to back it up legally and institutionally.The speaker also urged North Korea to refrain from provocations amid power transitions in Japan and the U.S. and return to dialogue, reminding the regime of the South Korean proposal made in July for inter-Korean parliamentary talks.