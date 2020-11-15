US House Adopts Resolutions Calling for Enhancing Alliance with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted two resolutions calling for further strengthening of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.According to the U.S. Congress and diplomatic sources, the House held a plenary session and passed the resolutions by a voice vote.One of the two resolutions is titled "Expressing the importance of the United States alliance with the Republic of Korea and the contributions of Korean Americans in the United States."The resolution, first introduced by Rep. Tom Suozzi, recognizes the vital role the alliance plays in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.The other resolution, introduced jointly by Rep. Ami Bera and Rep. Ted Yoho, recognizes that the alliance with South Korea "serves as the linchpin of regional stability and mutual security in Northeast Asia."