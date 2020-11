Photo : KBS News

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Wednesday that he will make a formal proposal for talks with North Korea when the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.Lee made the remarks during an interview with KBS, saying that he is ready for the "best dialogue."The minister said he is ready to engage at any place and at any time if North Korea accepts the offer, adding he plans to make a formal proposal for talks once the COVID-19 situation eases.Regarding the possibility of high-level talks or sending envoys to Pyongyang, Lee said that the decision is up to President Moon Jae-in’s political judgment.He added that the ministry has not made "any informal contact" with North Korea since it blew up a joint liaison office in its border town of Gaeseong in June.