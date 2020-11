Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea registered more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day as sporadic infections continue to emerge in family, social and work gatherings around the nation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 343 new cases were detected as of 12 a.m. Thursday, raising the country's cumulative total to 29-thousand-654.Of the new cases, 293 were local infections while 50 were imported.