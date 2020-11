Photo : KBS News

A panel to recommend the head of the new Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) effectively wrapped up its operation on Wednesday without selecting the final two candidates.The seven-member panel held a third round of discussions for over four hours on Wednesday at the National Assembly, but failed to choose the final two among ten candidates. Wednesday was the deadline set by the ruling Democratic Party for the selection.The panel members held three rounds of voting and narrowed the candidates down to four, but no one secured enough votes.The panel said that its members from the opposition party proposed continuing discussions, but the panel rejected it, effectively terminating its operation.