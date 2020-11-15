DP Floor Leader Reaffirms Resolve to Launch CIO within the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) reaffirmed his party's resolve to launch the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) within this year.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon made the remark on Thursday, a day after a panel tasked with recommending two candidates to head the new agency failed to finalize their choices.Kim vowed to begin the revision process on the relevant law to incapacitate the opposition party's veto power on the panel at the parliamentary judiciary committee next week, before putting it to a vote at a plenary session on December 2.Endorsements from six of the seven panel members were required for two candidates to be recommended to President Moon Jae-in, who would then appoint one candidate for parliamentary confirmation.The DP is pushing to complete the appointment and launch the agency by the year's end, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), which has opposed the agency, seeks to sufficiently examine the candidates' ability to exercise neutrality and fairness.