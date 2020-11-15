US House of Rep. Adopts Resolutions Celebrating Strong S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : KBS

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted a resolution recognizing the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War and the strong alliance between South Korea and the U.S.The resolution, jointly submitted by Democratic representative Ami Bera and Republican representative Ted Yoho, said the alliance remains "unbreakable," despite rapid geopolitical change and emerging threats in the region.Bera, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, said the partnership is the "cornerstone of regional security and prosperity in Northeast Asia."Celebrating the people-to-people ties between the two countries and lifesaving cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution urges Washington to recommit itself to ensuring that the bilateral relationship continues to grow and thrive.In a separate resolution adopted on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi highlighted the alliance's role in promoting peace and security in the region and called for the strengthening and broadening of the allies' diplomatic, economic and security ties.