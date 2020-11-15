FM Hong Announces Plan for International Sightseeing Flight Program

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker announced a plan to run an international sightseeing flight program, in a bid to encourage spending and support for the airline industry struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.At an economy meeting on Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Seoul will grant duty free benefits to passengers that take part in international sightseeing flights, which do not land in other countries, for a one-year period.The current duty free allowance in South Korea is 600 dollars, excluding one bottle or one liter of alcohol, 60 milliliters of perfume and one carton of cigarettes.All passengers will need to follow strict social distancing rules prior to boarding but will be exempt from quarantine and COVID-19 testing after returning to South Korea.The minister vowed to consult with the related ministries and airline industry to complete preparations within the month for the program's launch.The country's two flagship carriers, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, as well as four low cost carriers, are preparing to introduce the program.