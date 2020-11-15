Rival Parties Butt Heads after Panel Fails to Recommend Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's rival political parties butted heads on Thursday, after a panel to recommend candidates for the head of a new anti-corruption agency failed to finalize its selections. The ruling party vowed to neutralize the opposition's veto power, which garnered strong protest from the opposition.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon on Thursday reaffirmed his party's resolve to see the long-delayed launch of the Corruption Investigation for High-ranking Officials(CIO) within this year.Kim's remarks came a day after a panel tasked with recommending two candidates to head the new agency failed to finalize its picks with no candidate securing the required endorsements from six of the seven panel members.Accusing the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) of intentionally delaying the agency's launch, Kim vowed to begin revising the relevant law to incapacitate the PPP's veto power on the panel next week and put the bill to a plenary vote on December 2.Under review are easing the required endorsement to two-thirds or having the National Assembly speaker nominate a representative from academia should the panel's decision be further delayed.The PPP heavily criticized the move to revise the law, with its floor leader Joo Ho-young accusing the DP of attempting to appoint a candidate of its choice.Joo said the public won't tolerate the ruling side's destruction of constitutionalism, law enforcement and push to permit the CIO's dictatorship.Emphasizing that the CIO chief's political autonomy, neutrality and capacity to carry out his or her duty should be guaranteed, the PPP called for the panel review to resume, urging National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to mediate.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.