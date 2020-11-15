UN Rapporteur Urges Provision of Information on Shooting of Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights sent a letter to South Korea, calling for sufficient information on the North's killing of a South Korean fisheries official in September.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Tomas Ojea Quintana delivered the letter to the South Korean mission in Geneva on Tuesday, urging the South Korean government to provide sufficient information on the incident to the victim's family.Quintana is reported to have sent a similar letter to the North Korean diplomatic mission in Geneva.As requested, Seoul plans to prepare a letter of response after consultations among the relevant ministries, including the ministries of foreign affairs and defense.Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul's call for a joint probe into the September 22 shooting death, with the slain official's family calling for a UN investigation.In October, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on both Koreas to conduct a "prompt, impartial" probe and urged Pyongyang to engage with Seoul to facilitate the return of the official's remains.