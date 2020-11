Photo : YONHAP News

Two members of the Korean diaspora have been awarded prestigious National Book Awards.The National Book Foundation announced the winners of the 71st National Book Awards in a ceremony aired live on YouTube on Wednesday.The foundation awarded the prize for translated literature to Korean-Japanese novelist Yu Miri for her novel, “Tokyo Ueno Station.” The novel depicts the aspects of modern Japan through the eyes of a ghost who visits a park where he lived when he was homeless.Korean-American poet and translator Don Mee Choi won the poetry award for “DMZ Colony,” which is a collection of poems themed around Korea’s Demilitarized Zone.The National Book Awards are given out in five categories - Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature and Young People’s Literature.