Photo : YONHAP News

With Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gwangju and some parts of Gangwon Province applying Level One-point-Five social distancing, the government is urging people to avoid gatherings.On Thursday in a briefing, the Central Disaster Management Headquarters noted that the spread of COVID-19 is fast and that should the daily average exceed 200 people, it may have to raise social distancing to Level Two within two weeks.For now, however, the government is planning to keep the level as is and is observing developments.The chief of strategy and planning Sohn Young-rae said back in August, the abrupt upgrade from Level Two to Level Two-point-Five led to economic losses and that the government is carefully taking into consideration the general situation.