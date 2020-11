Photo : YONHAP News

Newly released figures show the approval ratings for President Moon Jae-in have dipped one-point-eight percentage points to 42-point-five percent.The survey commissioned by broadcaster TBS was conducted by pollster Real Meter which asked more than 15-hundred eligible voters nationwide over three days from Monday whether President Moon was doing a good job in steering state affairs.The approval rating is the lowest since October last year at the height of the controversy surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his daughter. At the time, only 41-point-four percent said Moon was doing a good job.The slide in approval was notable in the Daegu-North Gyeongsang Province region, as well as in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, all down by more than seven percentage points each.