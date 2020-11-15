Justice Ministry Scraps Plan to Question Prosecutor General on Thurs.

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry scrapped its plans to question Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl face-to-face on Thursday.The ministry told reporters that no interview will take place by the ministry’s inspector general office at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office. Initially, the office was set to send investigators to interrogate Yoon at 2 p.m.This comes after the ministry first asked on Monday for a convenient date for ministry officials to visit to question Yoon but was not given a reply.The ministry then notified the top prosecutors’ office on Tuesday and Wednesday that it intends to conduct an interview at 2 p.m. on Thursday. But it did not take place with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office saying it would provide answers if the ministry submits its questions by letter.The prosecutor general is said to have disclosed that he’s intent on cooperating if the ministry asks questions as part of fact-checking efforts but would reject an illegal investigation.Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has ordered the ministry to conduct a probe and check facts regarding Yoon’s handling of the financial fraud case involving the now-defunct Lime Asset Management.