Appeals Court Upholds Suspended Sentence for Wife of Late Hanjin Group Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court upheld a suspended prison sentence for Lee Myung-hee, the wife of Cho Yang-ho, the late chairman of Hanjin Group.The appeals court on Thursday sentenced Lee to two years in prison, suspended for three years, for the charges of causing bodily harm and obstruction of duty, upholding a previous sentence issued by the Seoul Central District Court earlier in July.The court said it was extremely wrong of Lee to habitually assault and verbally abuse the victims who were under her authority.The court was quick to add, however, that it decided on the suspended sentence after considering the fact that Lee admitted to the charges and that all the victims did not want her to be punished after reaching a settlement.Lee was accused of slapping, yelling and cursing at nine employees that worked at her residence on 22 occasions between November 2011 and April 2018. She is also accused of throwing scissors and a flowerpot at a security guard and kicking her driver.