Military Chiefs of S.Korea, the US and Japan Vow Multilateral Cooperation

The Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed Thursday to cooperate for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military chiefs agreed on the matter in a video conference.During the talks with General Mark Milley of the U.S. and General Koji Yamazaki of Japan, JCS Chairman General Won In-choul stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of lasting peace.Milley reaffirmed the U.S.' ironclad commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan, pledging to provide extended deterrence to the two allies using a full range of military capabilities.Agreeing with the importance of trilateral cooperation for peace in the region, Yamazaki urged North Korea to follow U.N. security council resolutions.