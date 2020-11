Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Incheon, leaving at least three people dead.According to disaster officials in the city, the blaze broke out at the plant located in the Gojan-dong district at 4:12 p.m.Three workers were found dead while six others were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Four of those injured were found to have sustained light injuries but the conditions of the two others remain unknown.The fire was put out after around 100 firefighters and vehicles were mobilized with officials trying to extinguish the remaining embers.Search efforts for possible survivors or victims are underway.