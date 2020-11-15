Suncheon to Become First in S. Korea to Raise Distancing Rules to Level 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Suncheon in South Jeolla Province has decided to raise its social distancing guidelines to Level Two, becoming the first South Korean jurisdiction to promulgate the third-highest level since the new five-tier distancing system was put in place earlier this month.Suncheon Mayor Huh Seok held an emergency media briefing on Thursday and said Level Two will be imposed across the city from 12 a.m. Friday.He said the decision was inevitable given the current situation and aims to prevent bigger economic losses that could ensue unless such preemptive measures are taken.Under the elevated rules, five kinds of entertainment facilities, including karaoke bars, will be shut down while singing rooms, restaurants and cafes will be required to close after 9 p.m. The southwestern city has enforced Level One-point-Five since Wednesday of last week following a surge in cases.Five other cities, including Yeosu and Gwangyang near Suncheon, have also been at Level One-point-Five for several days, while Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gwangju and some parts of Gangwon Province raised the guidelines to the second-lowest-level from Thursday.