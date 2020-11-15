Parliamentary Speaker Urges Rival Party to Agree on Anti-Corruption Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Thursday met with floor leaders of the rival parties to discuss solutions after a panel to recommend candidates for the head of a new anti-corruption agency failed to finalize its selections due to partisan disagreements.Before his meeting with Kim Tae-nyeon of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and Joo Ho-young of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), Park also highlighted the committee’s failed efforts to recommend candidates despite three meetings.The speaker urged the DP and PPP leaderships to discuss the matter in earnest so they will make a conclusion that lives up to public expectation.The three are scheduled to have a follow-up meeting on Monday.Earlier in the day, a panel tasked with recommending two candidates to head the Corruption Investigation for High-ranking Officials(CIO) failed to finalize its picks with no candidate securing the required endorsements from six of the seven panel members, which includes two representing the PPP.The DP is seeking to launch the agency within this year and is accusing the conservative party of intentionally delaying efforts.