Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon to Attend Virtual APEC Summit

Write: 2020-11-20 08:14:23Update: 2020-11-20 09:59:23

Moon to Attend Virtual APEC Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit to be held via video link on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plan to participate in the summit set for 9 to 11 p.m.

The leaders of the 21 APEC member countries will discuss ways to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and economic cooperation. 

President Moon will introduce South Korea’s experiences regarding COVID-19, as well as the country's humanitarian assistance and efforts to develop treatments and vaccines, calling for global cooperation in quarantine efforts. 

In particular, Moon plans to urge APEC members to accelerate discussions on facilitating cross-border movement for essential personnel such as businesspeople, which he proposed at the G20 summit in March. 

The president will then attend the two-day virtual G20 Summit to be held from Saturday to discuss measures to overcome the pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >