Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices fell for the first time in five months in October due mainly to falling prices of oil, chips and farm products.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the producer price index for all commodities came to 102-point-92 last month, down point-five percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, marks the first monthly drop since June after posting on-month increases for four straight months.Compared to a year earlier, producer prices fell point-six percent last month.Prices of industrial goods fell point-one percent on-month as prices of coal and petroleum products dropped three-point-two percent due to falling oil prices. Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products plunged nine-point-six percent.