US Lawmaker: Defense Cost-Sharing Talks are for Future of S. Korea, US

A U.S. lawmaker said on Thursday that the ongoing defense cost-sharing negotiations between South Korea and the U.S. should be talks for not just the past and present but for the future of the allies.U.S. House Representative Tom Suozzi made the remarks to KBS after a ceremony marking the passage of U.S. House resolutions highlighting the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Suozzi said that the defense cost-sharing talks should not conclude in a short-term deal, but a mutually agreeable, multi-year agreement.Regarding U.S.-North Korea relations, the lawmaker said the U.S. will find the best solutions along with South Korea for talks on the North's denuclearization.On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed two resolutions calling for further strengthening of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, including one submitted by Suozzi.