Photo : YONHAP News

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said on Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine his firm is developing with Pfizer could be rolled out next month.Sahin told AFP that there is a chance that the firms can receive approval from the United States or Europe or both regions within this year.He added that the companies planned to apply for emergency use authorization of their vaccine in the U.S. on Friday, adding they are working at full speed.He said that they may even start delivering the vaccine in December if everyone works together very closely.Pfizer announced the previous day that the vaccine it is developing with its German partner is 95 percent effective.