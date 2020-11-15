US ITC Delays Final Ruling on Daewoong-Medytox Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. International Trade Commission(ITC) again postponed its final ruling on a dispute over a botulinum toxin strain between two South Korean drugmakers.According to the pharmaceutical and bio industries on Friday, the ITC announced that its final verdict scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to December 16.The ITC announced the delay on its homepage early on Friday, Korea time, without providing reasons. The final verdict on the case involving Medytox and Daewoong Pharmaceutical had already been postponed earlier this month.In January 2019, Medytox filed a complaint with the ITC, alleging that Daewoong Pharmaceutical stole trade secrets related to the bacterial strain of the company's botulinum product.In July, the ITC ruled in favor of Medytox in its preliminary verdict, recommending a ten-year ban on imports of Daewoong's Nabota products.