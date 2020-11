Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of COVID-19 infections rose again, registering more than 300 cases for the third straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 363 additional people tested positive as of 12 a.m. Friday, raising the country's cumulative total to 30-thousand-17.Of the new cases, 320 were local infections while 43 were imported.