China's Top Diplomat Likely to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit South Korea next week after plans to make the trip in October were postponed.Multiple diplomatic sources said Thursday that the governments of South Korea and China have effectively agreed that Wang will visit Seoul on Wednesday after his two-day trip to Tokyo.Wang is expected to hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Thursday. The two are likely to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping's possible trip to South Korea.The top diplomats could also exchange opinions on North Korea issues, the international situation following the U.S. presidential election, economic cooperation and joint efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Wang was expected to visit Seoul last month, but reportedly delayed the trip due to a key Communist Party meeting late last month and the U.S. presidential election.