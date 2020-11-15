Local COVID-19 Infections Top 300 for 3rd Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 infection numbers topped 300 for the third straight day amid what is believed to be a third wave of the epidemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 363 additional people tested positive as of 12 a.m. Friday, raising the country's cumulative total to 30-thousand-17.The daily figure was the highest to be posted since August 28 which was shortly after the Seoul metropolitan area witnessed its second wave of the pandemic.Of the new cases, 320 were local infections while 43 were imported.Of the new local cases, 218 came from the greater metro area, including 127 in Seoul, 62 in Gyeonggi Province and 29 in Incheon.Three more deaths were reported, raising the country's coronavirus-related death toll to 501.The nation saw the cumulative total of infections top 30-thousand and the number of COVID-19 deaths surpass 500, just ten months after the first case was reported on January 20.