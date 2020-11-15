Prime Minister Urges Public to Avoid Gatherings, Stay Home amid COVID-19 Spike

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday asked the public to refrain from holding year-end social gatherings and nonessential outdoor activities amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.The prime minister made the urge in a televised live address to the public, saying that the nation is facing a crisis yet again in its fight against the pandemic.Chung asked the public to minimize nonessential meetings or activities, urging people to cancel or delay scheduled year-end gatherings.The prime minister called on people aged 60 or older to pay extra attention and take better care of their health during winter.He also urged companies to allow employees to work from home and join the government's quarantine efforts.The calls came as the nation reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.