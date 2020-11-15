Kia Motors Union to Launch Partial Strike Next Week

Menu Content

Write: 2020-11-20 10:55:37Update: 2020-11-20 13:51:13

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers of Kia Motors Corporation are set to stage a partial strike next week to demand higher basic wages and extension of retirement age. 

The automakers’ union decided during a meeting on Thursday to launch a partial strike for four days, starting next Tuesday, in the form of working just four hours per day. 

The planned strike is expected to cause production losses of some 11-thousand-600 units when considering that Kia’s domestic plants produce nearly one-and-a-half million units annually, or around five-thousand-800 units per day. 

It will be the ninth consecutive year for Kia’s union to stage strikes. 

Unionized workers at Kia affiliate Hyundai Motor Company recently settled a deal with management to freeze wages for the first time in eleven years and reached agreements without dispute for the second consecutive year.
