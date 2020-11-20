Gov't Confirms New Wave of COVID-19 Epidemic in Seoul Metro Area

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government has confirmed that there is a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic centered in the Seoul metropolitan area.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Friday that signs of clusters in the capital region progressing into an epidemic are becoming clear, confirming a third wave, following ones in February and August.As of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 363 additional people tested positive, with the daily increase surpassing 300 for the third straight day.Three-hundred-20 of the new cases were local infections, with 218, or 68 percent, reported in the capital area.Yoon said should the average daily surge in the capital reach 200, a threshold for heightening social distancing to Level Two, authorities will consider an adjustment even before the end of the current two-week Level One-point-Five distancing.