DP Delegation Calls for Hopeful Message to Prevent N. Korea's Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers visiting Washington this week for parliamentary diplomacy called for a hopeful message under the incoming Joe Biden administration that would persuade North Korea against provocations.At a meeting with South Korean correspondents on Thursday, DP Rep. Song Young-gil said during his visit that he sought ways to prevent the North's provocations until the Biden administration completes personnel appointments and a review of North Korea policy.Song, who met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, congressional representatives and think tank experts, said the consensus was that the denuclearization issue would not be the Biden administration's priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Therefore, the way to prevent the North's provocation would be to exchange positive signals with Pyongyang.DP Rep. Kim Han-jung said he had heard while in Washington that the president-elect is expected to abide by a pledge to respect U.S. alliances, adding the South Korea-U.S. alliance will likely develop in a predictable and persistent manner.